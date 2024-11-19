The price of WTI crude oil is settling at $69.39. That's up $0.23 or 0.33% .

Technically, the price is closing above its 200-hour moving average at $69.23 (green line on the chart above). The last corrective low stayed above its rising 100-hour moving average at $68.25 (blueline on the chart above).

The low price on Monday stalled within a swing area between $66.31 and $66.91.

Buyers are trying to take back more control after declines in trading last week. Staying above the moving averages will keep the buyers in play.