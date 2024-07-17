Crude oil futures is settling the day at $82.85. That's up $2.09 or 2.59%.

Yesterday, the price fell below its 100-day moving average currently at $80.61, but closed back above the moving average level. Today the price did drift back below the moving average to a low of $80.45, but reversed, and is closing near the high for the day at $82.90.

On the topside, the downward sloping trendline cuts across near $84. Getting above that level and the high price from July at $84.52 are the next upside targets on further momentum higher.