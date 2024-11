Crude oil futures is settling at $68.72. That's down five cents or -0.07%. The high price today reached $69.33. The low price was at $68.18.

Technically, the high price today extended briefly above its 200 hour moving average at $69.19. Getting above that moving average and then the higher 100 hour moving average at $69.73 would tilt the technical bias more in favor of the buyers.

