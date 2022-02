The weekly crude oil inventory data is to be released at the bottom of the hour:

Crude +1525K expected in tomorrow's official report

Gasoline +1645K expected in tomorrow's report

Distillates -1492K expected in tomorrow's report

the private data released late yesterday showed:

Crude oil inventories from the private report

The price of crude oil is currently trading at $87.84. That is down from the new 7 year cycle high at $89.70.