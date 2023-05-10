- Crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk,
2.951 million versus -0.917M expected. The private data showed a build of 3.618 million
- Distillates showed a draw of -4.17 million versus an expected draw of -0.808M
- Gasoline showed a draw of -3.168M versus expectations of -1.233M. Private data showed a build of 400K yesterday.
- Cushing build of .0.397M versus last week 0.541M
- Refining utilization 0.3000% versus expected 0.7%. Last week -0.6%
The price of crude oil is little changed after the report so far.
Although the crude oil showed a build in inventory it was below the private build of 3.618M released late yesterday. In addition, the other measures (gasoline and distillates) did see bigger than expected drawdowns in inventory this week.