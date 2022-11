Crude oil see a draw of -3.691M vs -1.055M estimate

gasoline sees a build of 3.058M vs est 0.383M

distillates sees a build of 1.718M vs estimate of a draw of -0.550M

Cushing -0.887M versus -1.624M last week

crude oil imports 1.124M versus -1.236M last week

The price of WTI crude oil is trading at $77.42. That is down modestly from pre-release levels. The price is down from 4% on the day.