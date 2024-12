The private weekly oil is within data has been released. Crude oil shown a surprise build of 1.232M barrels. The EIA data scheduled to be released tomorrow are estimating -0.671M drawdown.

The estimates for the EIA to be released tomorrow at 10:30 AM ET

Crude -0.671 million

Gasoline +0.639M

Distilates +0.940M

Crude oil is trading at $69.88 up $1.79 or 2.62%. The price today settled at $69.94.