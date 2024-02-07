Crude oil build up 5.521M versus 1.895 million build expected

gasoline stocks showed a drawdown of -3.146 million versus an expected build of 0.140 million

distilates showed a drawdown of -3.221 million barrels versus an expected drawdown of -1.000 million

Cushing showed a drawdown of -0.033 million versus a drawdown of -1.972 million last week

Crude production increased by 13.3 million versus 13.0 million last week

refining utilization -0.5% versus expected 4.0% (last week -2.6%)

Oil is trading at $73.63 ahead of the report.