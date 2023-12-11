The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $71.32. Will That's up nine cents on the day or 0.13%. The low price reached $70.35. The high price reached $71.81. Last week the low price extended to $68.80 before rebounding on Thursday and Friday. The price is now up two days in a row.

Looking at the daily chart, there is stronger support at $67 level (see lows on June and July). On the top side, the November low reached $72.37 on November 16. Get above that level should lead to more upside probing.