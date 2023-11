The price of WTI crude futures continues its decline with a move below the $73 level. It just traded to a low of $72.76 which took the price down close to 5% on the day.

The demand concerns are the catalyst today with initial jobless claims in continuing claims showing some tilt toward the weaker side.

The low for the year reached near $63.60. The high price for the year was at $94.99. The midpoint of that comes in at $79.30. For the year, the price is now down -9.55%, down $16.80