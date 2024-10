Crude oil futures are settling at $70.39. That's down $0.19 or -0.27%.

The high price today reached $71.31. The low price was at $69.64.

Technically, the price will below a swing area between $71.44 and $72.43 yesterday and stayed below that area today. It would take a move above both to disappoint sellers, and potentially lead to a rotation back to the upside.