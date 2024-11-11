The price of WTI crude oil is settling it $68.04. That is down $2.34 or -3.32%. The low price for the day has reached $67.94. The high price was up $70.53.

Technically, the price high today stalled against its 200 hour moving average currently moving higher at $70.94. Sellers leaned near the moving average level and pushed the price lowered.

Fundamental catalysts include