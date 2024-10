Crude oil is settling at $69.26. That is up $0.65 or 0.95%.

Looking at the daily chart, the price yesterday moved to a swing area between $66.76 and $67.69 and stalled

Soon after the settlement, there has been a report that Iran is pairing a major retaliatory strike from Iraq.

The price is now trading at $70.39 up over one dollar from the settlement amount. There is a top-side resistance now between $71.44 and $72.43. Move above that and trad