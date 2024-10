Crude oil futures are settling down $73.57. That's down $3.57 or -4.63%.

The high price today reached $78.42. The low price extended to $72.73.

Looking at the daily chart, the low price stalled right at its 50 day moving average (at $72.73), and also just above its broken 38.2% retracement at $72.62. There is a swing area between $71.44 and $72.43 as well.