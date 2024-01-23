The price of WTI crude futures are settling at $74.37. That is down $-0.39 or -0.52%. A low-price today reached $73.41. The high price was at $75.25.
Later today, the private API inventory data will be released. Tomorrow, the EIA will release its estimates for inventories. The expectations are showing:
- Crude oil stocks are expecting a drawdown of -2.15M vs -2.492M last week
- Distillates are expecting a build of 0.348M vs 2.370M last week.
- Gasoline stocks are expected to show a build of 2.30M vs 3.083M last week.