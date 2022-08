WTI crude oil futures are settling at $90.44. Last Friday, the closing level came in at $91.87. For the week the decline, the price fell $1.43 were -1.5%.

Technically the price is settling near its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below) at $90.12. The high price stalled near the 38.2% retracement at $91.87. The low price stalled near the 100 hour moving average at $88.59.

Next week those levels will all be defining levels.

Crude oil trades lower on the week