The price of crude oil settles at $96.30. That was up $0.46 or 0.48% the low for the day reached $93.67. The high for the day reached $97.96. The settle is near the middle.

Looking at the daily chart, the low price tested its 200 day moving average (green line in the chart below). Holding support near that level and also near the low price from April 11 at $92.93 will be needed to keep the bias from getting much more negative. The price has not traded below $92.93 since February 25.

Crude oil move down to test its 200 day moving average today

Helping the downside our concerns about Covid in China (cases in the US also moving higher). In addition Pres. Biden meets with the Saudi's on Friday.