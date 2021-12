Demand (a lack of) fears are winning the battle of sentiment in crude space this morning, with Brent and WTI both off over 4%.

Even news that Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) has blockaded oil output at several oilfields including Sharara, Wafa and Hamada, can't generate a bid.

~ At this rate we'll be getting those convenient 'oil tanker attacked' headlines hitting the wires.. This is the way.