Keep in mind the figure may not include all states (since it was reported before the day ended) and it is rather clear that it includes some degree of backlog as there have been delayed reporting over the holidays.

That said, the trend is clear that cases are surging in the US and we're not likely near the peak yet. Perhaps not even close.

Based on the data, about 1 in every 100 Americans will have reported a positive case in just the last week. And the daily cases figure highlighted above represents a doubling of the roughly 590,000 cases four days ago - which itself was a doubling from the prior week. So, you get the picture there.

But all that said and done, it will be important to see how hospitals can cope and if deaths also jump up more significantly. That might prompt more restrictive measures but surely not without some pushback and backlash.

Global daily COVID-19 cases hit record, but does it really matter?