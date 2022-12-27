Prior was -14.4

Production +9.7 vs +0.8 prior

New orders -9.2 vs -20.9 prior

Prices paid +23.7 vs +22.6 prior

Employment +14.0 vs +5.9 prior

Company outlook -12.8 vs -15.2

The details are certainly stronger than the headline, though new orders remained negative for the seventh month in a row.

Comments:

We’re now dialing in the very increased forecast of a significant downturn. Recession is now being planned for and acted upon. (paper manufacturing)

We can feel things slowing down. Estimating activity is really down from previous months, and incoming orders have dropped off as well (printing)

Demand is decreasing.(fabricated metals)

We are seeing more and bigger orders recently. Oil companies are spending money on projects that they have held back on this past year. We expect 2023 to be a very good year. Our backlog of orders is growing to a record. (machinery)

I think we are experiencing a year-end lull in business activity. We actually have no idea what to expect for 2023. (manufacturing)

We have seen a small decrease in new orders, but wages and other costs continue to increase. We are investing in more automation to reduce the labor cost. (computers and electronics)