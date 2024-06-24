Dallas Fed manufacturing

Prior was -19.4

Details:

General business activity -15.1 vs -19.4 prior

Company outlook -6.9 vs -13.4 prior

Prices paid +21.5 vs +20.4 prior

New orders -1.3 vs -2.2 prior

Shipments +2.8 vs -3.0 prior

Employment -2.9 vs -5.3 prior

The pricing numbers all ticked higher.

Comments in the report are much more negative than the report numbers.

Food manufacturing

We have been fortunate to be on the receiving end of some of our competition’s breakdowns/challenges.

Markets are stabilizing, raw material costs have stopped increasing (seasonally), and demand for our products feels strong.

We just added two new retail customers. It is mixed news—it is always good to have growth, but we are having trouble maintaining our production line. We had 25 percent turnover this year.

Paper manufacturing

We are really neutral at this time on our outlook.

Printing and related support activities

We are starting to see things slow down, and while many in our industry continue to be slow, we are pretty busy. We had “hooray” billing in both April and May, so I'm sure June will be less. It is hard to figure out why we have been so busy when many are not. Perhaps it’s just luck of the draw with our customers needing us more than their customers needed them?

Primary metal manufacturing

Our overall building and construction sales continue downward for the majority of our customers. Decreased housing starts, increased mortgage rates and overall housing costs are hampering this market. Our transportation market is off as well. Trailer orders are down, resulting in fewer being built.

Legacy work has declined over the past 1.5 years and has not changed. Looking forward, we will be adding product offerings not previously supplied to bolster business.

Fabricated metal product manufacturing

We are continuing to align production capacity to the lower order volumes projected for 2024.

We have a good backlog, but owners have slowed down their approvals of projects and start dates for the projects we have purchase orders for.

Machinery manufacturing

The summer doldrums are upon us! Orders are hard to come by, layoffs have been made, and the future really doesn't look that encouraging at the present. Our sales team is flipping every rock, our "creative" team is looking far and wide for new ideas, and our operations team is squeezing out every penny they can.

Our sales team is flipping every rock, our "creative" team is looking far and wide for new ideas, and our operations team is squeezing out every penny they can. We saw a small spurt of incoming work from long-time repeat customers, but overall it is still a very volatile work environment. We would like to hire but cannot: a) guarantee long-term employment and b) find skilled help.

Business is slowing.

Business remains sluggish at best. We see no signs of improvement and anticipate that there will be no major changes in economic activity before the election.

Computer and electronic product manufacturing

We are seeing the expected cyclical bottom forming. Markets are still asynchronous.

High interest rates are still playing a major role in the industrial capital equipment industry.

Transportation equipment manufacturing

While we still have a very large production backlog that is allowing us to continue to increase production and capacity utilization, our volume of new orders has slowed substantially, causing us to reevaluate longer-term plans.

Furniture and related product manufacturing

[Labor shortages in] skilled trades in millwork manufacturing, installation and CNC [computer numerical controlled equipment] operators continue to be the largest inhibitor of our growth.

Miscellaneous manufacturing