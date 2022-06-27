Dallas Fed manufacturing index June 2022 chart
  • Prior was -7.3
  • Output index +2.3 vs +18.8 prior
  • Employment +15.2 vs +20.9 prior
  • New orders -7.3 vs +3.2 prior
  • Unfilled orders -8.8 vs +4.1 prior
  • Prices paid +57.5 vs +61.8 prior
  • Prices received +33.8 vs +41.8

Selected comments:

There's plenty of political griping in the comments and I fear that many surveys (esp Michigan) are polluted by ideology and we're not getting clean reads on real business conditions. Then again, is it really a surprise that surveys are politicized in a world where everything is politicized?