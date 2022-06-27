Prior was -7.3 Output index +2.3 vs +18.8 prior Employment +15.2 vs +20.9 prior New orders -7.3 vs +3.2 prior Unfilled orders -8.8 vs +4.1 prior Prices paid +57.5 vs +61.8 prior Prices received +33.8 vs +41.8
Selected comments:
Business continues to be strong both in terms of sales and margins. There is uncertainty around the 6–12-month outlook. Inflation is continuing on anything that relates to oil and gas prices; i.e., almost everything we buy. The supply chain is a nightmare, while prices are increasing. It’s difficult to find employees, and the ones we can find are expecting more pay. We are starting to see things cooling across all markets except auto. The first area was handset/personal computers, and it’s now spreading to other markets. I would not say things have rolled over, but expedites have stopped, and in-quarter orders have slowed to a trickle. There are clear signs of early cooling beginning. Auto continues to be strong, even though there are definite signs of significant component build within their supply chain. (Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing) Our manufacturing facility is continuing to see unsustainable increases and lead times for raw materials. Skilled labor is a rarity to find. We have increased our starting pay by 40 percent, which puts us above our nearest competitors, and we offer competitive benefits, yet we still cannot attract the personnel needed. As a manufacturer of a wide range of products from home goods to medical goods to automotive goods, we have seen a sharp decrease in demand across all sectors. Raw material vendors’ cost increases happen weekly and at a rate that is difficult for us to even update our bill of materials and pass on the price increase to our customers We are very concerned about inflation and its effects on stocks, bonds and interest rates. It looks like a recession is on its way. The future does not look good for housing. We are expecting a major slowdown due to material cost, labor cost and mortgage rates. (wood product manufacturing) Orders are trending down, and with the continuing to tighten, we think the six-month outlook for a recession is strong. Current orders and projections back this up. (paper manufacturing) Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar.
Supplies of raw materials are becoming slightly easier to get, with prices moderating because metal commodity markets are moderating. In the last 30 days, it has been slightly easier to hire employees. Business levels/volumes are decreasing. The number of hours worked by employees has been decreased to 40—no additional shifts needed. Please do not raise interest rates again to see how a 0.75 percent increase affects the economy. It seems illogical to me to that the only way to stop runaway inflation is to initiate a recession through monetary policy.
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term
There's plenty of political griping in the comments and I fear that many surveys (esp Michigan) are polluted by ideology and we're not getting clean reads on real business conditions. Then again, is it really a surprise that surveys are politicized in a world where everything is politicized?
