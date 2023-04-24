Prior was -15.7

Production output +0.9 vs +2.5 prior

New orders -9.6 vs -14.3 prior

Shipments -2.8 vs -10.5 prior

Prices paid +19.5 vs +20.3 prior

Prices received +8.4 vs +7.0 prior

Company outlook -15.6 vs -13.3 prior

Employment +8.0 vs +10.4 prior

This is the lowest reading since July but the underlying numbers aren't as bad as the headline as there are bright spots.

Some of the comments in the report highlight availability problems, which is something the Fed is watching: