The Dallas and Cleveland PCE remix data illustrates why Fed officials and markets are feeling better about the pricing picture.

One month annualized trimmed mean 1.4% vs 2.7% prior (lowest this year)

Six month annualized 3.0% vs 3.1% prior

12-month 2.8% vs 2.9% prior

Digging through the numbers, some drivers of inflation:

Prescription drugs

Tobacco

Spectator sports

Hospitals

Used trucks

Some drivers of disinflation:

Computer software and accessories

Gasoline

Air transport

Financial services fees

Women's and girls clothing

One thing that wasn't trimmed out was rent, which was up 4.8% annualized and still remains a problematic part of the inflation picture.