The Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE came in at 3.0% unchanged from the previous month (one month annualized).

The trimmed mean PCE is an alternative measure of core  inflation  that throws out the highs and the lows from each month and calculates the price of the rest for the month and then annualizes the rate. The thought is it filters out the big moves that can influence the overall index.

Looking at recent data, the trimmed mean peaked at 6.3% in January. February came in at 4.1% and March came in at 3.0% which was equaled this month.

The trend is sideways from last month but not moving higher.