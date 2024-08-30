12 month trimmed mean 2.7% vs 2.8% prior

Looking through the data here are some notable changes:

Eggs: Massive increase of 90.9% (annualized 1-month change)

Window coverings: Large decrease of -27.3%

Used autos: Significant decrease of -25.2%

Jewelry: Notable decrease of -20.4%

Natural gas: Decrease of -7.7%

Physician services: Slight decrease of -2.2%

Electricity: Slight increase of 1.3%

Fresh milk: Substantial increase of 25.1%

The moves in some of the heavier weightings:

Owner-occupied stationary homes Change: +4.4% (annualized 1-month % change)

Nonprofit hospitals' services to households Change: -0.8%

Other purchased meals Change: +2.6%

Physician services Change: -2.2%

Tenant-occupied stationary homes and landlord durables Change: +6.0%

Final consumption expenditures of nonprofit institutions serving households Change: +11.0%

The changes in this report can be very volatile but they're some indication of what's happening to prices. To me, the big one is used autos, which are really starting to struggle right now. There is also evidence of building inventories at new dealers.