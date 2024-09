British Retail Consortium (BRC) Retail Shop Price Index in September -0.6% y/y

expected -0.3%, prior -0.3%

shop prices fall by the most since August 2021

seventh time in nine months that the pace of price growth has weakened

The report adds that services inflation, a closely watched indicator of underlying inflation pressure by the Bank of England, edged up in the most recent official data. The Bank of England next meet on November 7.