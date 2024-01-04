David Rosenberg was interviewed on CNBC. He thinks the US is headed for recession. He cites fiscal stimulus turning into fiscal drag:

"Fiscal policy last year added more than 4 percentage points to nominal GDP growth which was just over 6%, so two-thirds of the growth last year in the economy came from the juice from fiscal policy and that acted as a huge antidote to what the Fed was doing,"

He expects 2024 to see "fiscal drag" that will reduce economic growth by 1.2 percentage points.

Rosenberg also cited the ongoing lagged effects of the Fed's tightening already for his expectation of a recession