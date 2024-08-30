USD/JPY monthly

Global equity semi-permabear David Rosenberg is out with a new commentary and he's wading into the foreign exchange market with a strong case to sell USD/JPY.

He said it "could be the most glaring price anomaly on the planet" and it carries the headline "Want to make a 30% return with little risk? Here’s a rare opportunity to do so."

Those are the kinds of statements that have humbled many men in markets but the former Merrill Lynch analyst isn't afraid to stir the pot. You can read it here but some highlights: