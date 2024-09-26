David Tepper was on CNBC and made some very bullish comments on China.

HE said he has gone over his usual limits. He said he bought more on the PBOC announcements this week and even more overnight today on the fiscal announcements.

"This is incredible stuff for that country," he said of the stimulus. "This has implications in bonds, currencies and stocks."

He said if there is a pullback in China he will go even further.

"I thought that what the Fed did last week would lead to China easing, and I didn't know that they were going to bring out the big guns like they did," he said. "I think there's a whole shift."

It's about as bullish as you will hear a hedge fund titan on TV and is certainly worth a watch.

"Everything," he says. "ETFs, I would do futures - everything. Everything."

The intensity of that pitch makes my spider sense tingle a bit that he might be looking for exit liquidity but that doesn't really make sense given the size of the Chinese stock market.

He also made a pitch for natural gas, noting that they will have to use natural gas for power because nuclear and renewables won't be enough.