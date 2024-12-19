- Prior was -5.5
- New orders: -4.3 vs +8.9 prior
- Shipments: -1.9 vs +4.5 prior
- Unfilled orders: +18.9 vs +6.8 prior
- Delivery times: +11.6 vs -2.1 prior
- Inventories: -2.3 vs +5.4 prior
- Prices paid: +31.2 vs +26.6 prior
- Prices received: +7.3 vs +14.3 prior
- Employment: +6.6 vs +8.6 prior
- Average workweek: -8.2 vs +17.4 prior
- Six month index +30.7 vs +56.6 prior
Responses to the December Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey suggest a decline overall in regional manufacturing activity this month. The indicator for current activity remained negative, while the new orders and shipments indexes declined and turned negative. On balance, the firms indicated an increase in employment and continued to report increases in prices. The survey’s broad indicators for future activity continue to suggest widespread expectations for growth over the next six months.