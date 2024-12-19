Prior was -5.5

New orders: -4.3 vs +8.9 prior

Shipments: -1.9 vs +4.5 prior

Unfilled orders: +18.9 vs +6.8 prior

Delivery times: +11.6 vs -2.1 prior

Inventories: -2.3 vs +5.4 prior

Prices paid: +31.2 vs +26.6 prior

Prices received: +7.3 vs +14.3 prior

Employment: +6.6 vs +8.6 prior

Average workweek: -8.2 vs +17.4 prior

Six month index +30.7 vs +56.6 prior

Responses to the December Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey suggest a decline overall in regional manufacturing activity this month. The indicator for current activity remained negative, while the new orders and shipments indexes declined and turned negative. On balance, the firms indicated an increase in employment and continued to report increases in prices. The survey’s broad indicators for future activity continue to suggest widespread expectations for growth over the next six months.