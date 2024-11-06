AI image

Fox News has also called Pennsylvania in favour of Trump. With 93% of votes in, he is leading by 3 points there. In any case, this was inevitable and just a matter of time after the votes of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin didn't really favour Harris whatsoever since the halfway mark here.

Edison Research has come out to say that they have not yet projected a winner but given how the rest of the swing states are playing out, it should play out imminently.

USD/JPY continues to hold higher around 153.95 now with EUR/USD pinned near the lows for the day at 1.0725 currently. 10-year Treasury yields are up 13 bps to 4.41% while S&P 500 futures are at the highs for the day - up 1.4%.