Getting ungated info on this is difficult. From what I have found, Deel has halted payments from several, not all, Prop firms. Deel has temporarily stopped processing payments for many prop firms, even the ones not based in the US or Canada.

Deel is a payment processor, and transfers from Prop firms via Deel were more or less seamless. Until now. Several have been cut off.

Deel is a human resources startup. Its best known for services that help companies hire remote workers. But its payments processing was very efficient and easy, hence it had carved a sizeable niche servicing prop firms.

Prior to Deel, firms managed to make payments, those impacted will likely revert to those methods while this suspension is sorted.

Here we go - this from Apex Trader Funding CEO Darrell Martin: