An interesting article from the Wall Street Journal:

Silicon Valley Is Raving About a Made-in-China AI Model DeepSeek is called ‘amazing and impressive’ despite working with less-advanced chips



While the Journal is gated, if you can access it's a good read.

In (really brief):

Silicon Valley marveling at how its programmers nearly matched American rivals despite using inferior chips.

“Deepseek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen,” said Marc Andreessen, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist

it is a close rival (to Open AI & Google) despite using fewer and less-advanced chips

said ... it used a cluster of more than 2,000 Nvidia chips to train its V3 model, compared with tens of thousands of chips for training models of similar size

The potential impact on Chips (using fewer, and not necessarily NVDA's) has hit NQ futures today: