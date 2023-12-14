A note from Morgan Stanley, writing in the Financial Times.

The GDP Deflator (a broad measure ion inflation) which is the broadest measure of prices in a country, has contracted for two consecutive quarters, and now stands at -1.4%

When adjusted for deflation, China's real interest rates are pushed higher

"If deflation continues to eat into these, companies will cut wage growth, creating a vicious 'loop' of even weaker aggregate demand and deflationary pressures,"

And goes on to argue that authorities in China need a much more forecefula ppraoch tos stimulus.

