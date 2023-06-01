Dell was expected to announce their earnings after the close. However the stock has been halted and the earnings have been released early.
- EPS came in at $1.31 versus $0.85 expected
- Revenues were at $20.9 billion versus $20.1 billion expected
Dell shares were trading at $45.33 up $0.52 or 1.16% before the stock was halted. It is now open and trading up $2.00 or 4.42% at $46.81
After the close Broadcom will announce earnings:
- Broadcom is expected to see adjusted earnings rise by 11.1% from the previous year to $10.08 per share.
- Sales are projected to increase by 7.5% to reach $8.71 billion.
The company has experienced an increased demand for AI-related chips from its hyper-scale customers, reflecting the growing importance of this technology in global capital spending plans. Investors will likely pay close attention to CEO Hock Tan's second-quarter forecast and his commentary on the chip sector.
Broadcom shares are trading lower ahead of the release by $8.46 or -1.05% at $799.50
So far this year, the stock has risen 43.05%.