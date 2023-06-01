Dell was expected to announce their earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term after the close. However the stock has been halted and the earnings have been released early.

EPS came in at $1.31 versus $0.85 expected

Revenues were at $20.9 billion versus $20.1 billion expected

Dell shares were trading at $45.33 up $0.52 or 1.16% before the stock was halted. It is now open and trading up $2.00 or 4.42% at $46.81

After the close Broadcom will announce earnings:

Broadcom is expected to see adjusted earnings rise by 11.1% from the previous year to $10.08 per share.

Sales are projected to increase by 7.5% to reach $8.71 billion.

The company has experienced an increased demand for AI-related chips from its hyper-scale customers, reflecting the growing importance of this technology in global capital spending plans. Investors will likely pay close attention to CEO Hock Tan's second-quarter forecast and his commentary on the chip sector.

Broadcom shares are trading lower ahead of the release by $8.46 or -1.05% at $799.50

So far this year, the stock has risen 43.05%.