Deloitte survey shows major British companies plan a surge in investment in 2022
Survey of chief financial officers, 37% see higher capital spending as a priority for 2022, the most since the quarterly survey started in 2009 and up from 20% at the start of 2021
Info via Reuters, more:
- Previous concerns about Brexit and weak global growth have eased
- persistent labour shortages were named by firms as their biggest threat, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic
- climate change then higher inflation and asset price bubbles were in third and fourth place
