Info from Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants KPMG survey comes via Reuters:

  • Demand for workers in Britain fell sharply after the Labour government's first budget.

  • REC/KPMG's staff demand index dropping to 43.9 in November, the lowest since August 2020.

  • Permanent staff placements saw the fastest decline since August 2023, while temporary hiring eased slightly.

  • REC criticized the Employment Rights Bill as "undercooked" and warned of its potential negative effects.

Comments from the report:

  • "It should be a surprise to no-one that firms took the time to re-assess their hiring needs in November after a tough budget for employers,"
  • "The real question now is whether businesses will return to the market as they go into next year with greater certainty about the path ahead."

---

At the margin this sort of data will hurry along Bank of England rate cuts lest the labour market takes a hit.

GBP