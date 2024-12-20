Mike Johnson and Hakeem Jeffries

Congressional Republicans are in a real jam.

They need to either make a deal with Democrats (or at least a few dozen of them) to pass a bi-partisan continuing resolution and defy Trump; or they need to follow Trump's instructions, shut down the government and hope the Democrats (and some members of their own party) cave.

It looks like they're going to try and make another bipartisan deal as House minority leader Jeffries says the lines of communication have been reopened. If there is another deal, we will have to see how Trump (and Elon) reacts.