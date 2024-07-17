The tides have sure changed.

Democratic representative Adam Schiff (California) has called for Pres. Biden to step down as the Democratic candidate for president of the United States.

Schiff commented that there are growing concerns within the Democratic Party about President Biden's ability to defeat former President Trump in the upcoming November election. These concerns stem from Biden's age and mental fitness, particularly after a recent debate where he appeared confused. Despite acknowledging Biden's significant contributions to the country throughout his career, there is a belief that a second Trump presidency could undermine democracy. Schiff has suggested that Biden should consider stepping down to allow another Democrat to run against Trump, although he emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with Biden. Schiff also pledged to support the Democratic nominee, whether it remains Biden or someone else.

The importance of Schiff's lack of support is that he is a close ally of former House Speaker Pelosi who still carries a big weight politically. Is he a sounding board for Pelosi?

Meanwhile, the NYT reported today that "In Milwaukee, a GOP Transformation from Dysfunctional to Unified".

Pres. Trump is spending time at the convention instead of staying away until near the end. He picked a once prescribed "Never Trumper" JD Vance as his VP running mate who is young, and from Ohio in the middle of the Rust Belt. Trump needs to carry the Rust Belt to win the electoral college.

In 2020, Biden took Ohio, but lost Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to Biden. Those states along with Arizona and Gerogia were key battleground states for the election and remain just as important in 2024.

The 2020 electoral map looked like this:

John King of CNN presented the below map where he has Trump leading 272 to 225 with 270 needed to win.