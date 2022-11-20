This from the weekend (ITV):

  • Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.
  • The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade

Next decade, huh? I'll update y'all in 2032 on this.

Anyway, denials (Reuters):

Something to be aware of in the UK, with UK PM Johnson and Chancellor Sunak having a bit of a spat i