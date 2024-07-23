Russian news outlet Interfax had the comments from Novak on Tuesday:

"We have nearly reached it [the required level of oil output within OPEC+]. We are close to it. We have somewhat 'underperformed' the target at full volume, so to speak,"

said that the Energy Ministry would send the OPEC Secretariat a schedule for offsetting the barrels produced above the quota going forward. Countries that have not reduced production enough as per the OPEC+ agreements will offset those volumes until the end of September 2025.

Oil has traded lower in H1 of the week