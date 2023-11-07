Headline comments are trickling out of Hong Kong's global finance summit.
- Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing says he is nervous about the future for capital markets given geopolitical risks and interest rates
- Goldman Sachs head Solomon says he think there will be a more constructive environment for capital markets ahead in 2024 and 2025
Who will be right?
---
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is putting on the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, jointly organised with the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Academy of Finance:
- a three-day event
- including roundtable discussion, welcome dinner, main summit event and an investment forum
- attended by financial leaders from global financial institutions including banks, securities firms, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds, and insurers