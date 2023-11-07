Headline comments are trickling out of Hong Kong's global finance summit.

Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing says he is nervous about the future for capital markets given geopolitical risks and interest rates

Goldman Sachs head Solomon says he think there will be a more constructive environment for capital markets ahead in 2024 and 2025

Who will be right?

