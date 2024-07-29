The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet on the 30th and 31st:
- statement due at 1400 US Eastern time (1800 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Chair Powell's press conference follows a half hour later
Deutsche Bank expect nothing at this week's meeting:
- first 25 basis point cut in September
- followed by a 25 bp cut in November
- and then another 25 bp cut in December
- then a pause until September 2025
Bank of America say so, "We think the markets are back to being overly optimistic about the upcoming rate cycle"
