The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet on the 30th and 31st:

statement due at 1400 US Eastern time (1800 GMT)

Federal Reserve Chair Powell's press conference follows a half hour later

Deutsche Bank expect nothing at this week's meeting:

first 25 basis point cut in September

followed by a 25 bp cut in November

and then another 25 bp cut in December

then a pause until September 2025

Bank of America say so, "We think the markets are back to being overly optimistic about the upcoming rate cycle"

