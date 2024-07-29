The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet on the 30th and 31st:

  • statement due at 1400 US Eastern time (1800 GMT)
  • Federal Reserve Chair Powell's press conference follows a half hour later

Deutsche Bank expect nothing at this week's meeting:

  • first 25 basis point cut in September
  • followed by a 25 bp cut in November
  • and then another 25 bp cut in December
  • then a pause until September 2025

Bank of America say so, "We think the markets are back to being overly optimistic about the upcoming rate cycle"

Earlier:

Powell portrait AI pencil
AI image