Via CNBC, thoughts from Deutsche Bank on further losses still to come for large cap tech stocks:

rotation away from big tech into small caps that happened will be more than a short-term blip

market is still pricing in too much optimism about the growth areas of the market that have led most of the bull rally

overall equity positioning remains elevated

sharp rotations in positioning and flows away from (megacap growth) and tech and into other sectors and small caps, these have plenty of legs to run medium term.

"MCG & Tech positioning is still aligned with a continuation of extremely strong earnings growth and upgrades while we see a slowing as growth catches back down to the trend rate in place for the last 2 decades"