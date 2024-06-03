Via Deutsche Bank's extensive World Outlook, titled "Optimism with uncertainties ahead".
This in brief from the humungous document.
- tone is optimistic across economies and asset markets
- we upgraded our US growth numbers considerably in January to the top end of Street forecasts for the next couple of years. Nearly 6 months on and our US forecasts remain similar
- we've upgraded Euro Area GDP for 2024 by half a percent to 0.9%
- the big uncertainty is the US election with plenty of risks to the growth, inflation, and Fed outlook from the results.
- China ... upgraded 2024 growth to 5.2% in April which remains unchanged
- Japan growth should stay above trend for the next couple of years which helps us be more hawkish on the Bank of Japan than the market