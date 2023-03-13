Deutsche Bank says on the ructions in the US financial system since Friday:

We believe these will have long-lasting negative implications for the USD and our bearish conviction has been strengthened.

In (very) brief):

the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program can be interpreted as re-establishing a temporary QE program by offering to absorb UST and MBS from banks at above-market prices This is in effect a self-regulating break to QT whereby if funding pressure becomes too acute as bond prices sell-off, liquidity gets reinjected into the system offsetting the reserve drain from QT.

this tightening cycle will now be amplified due to stress in the US banking system. The immediate conclusion is that the bar for the Fed to reaccelerate tightening is significantly higher and the likely end-point of that tightening lower. We have been writing in recent weeks that "fear of 6%" is the single-biggest obstacle to our dollar bearish view and with this receding it is an important dollar negative catalyst.

US wages continue to decelerate and as the defining arbiter of labour market tightness continue to signal improvement. wages are coming down despite strong employment growth because the supply side is finally responding.

We stuck with our dollar bearish view last week but wrote that this week's US CPI report could have a critical bearing for our near-term views. Enough has happened since then that we no longer think CPI is as an important event from either a Fed pricing perspective or a broad read-across to inflation.

as things stand our preferred dollar shorts remain the EUR and JPY, with the recent addition of the CHF.

