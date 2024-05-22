Via a Deutsche Bank Wednesday note:

  • "given our negative bias on EUR, CHF, JPY and SEK... we like buying DXY, which has a combined weight of 80% on these currencies and positive carry of more than 2%"
  • if central banks cut as expected it'll leave the USD as the highest yielder, supporting portfolio inflows
  • DB say the yield benefit for the USD could be even greater than markets are pricing, DB see a likelihood of the Fed holding high for much longer than expected while others cut more deeply and quicker

DB says that the carry benefit:

  • "matters in a low-volatility environment, with the dollar index already approaching last year's highs in total-return terms."

On key risks, DB outline two of the biggest:

  • An unexpected downturn in US data
  • or a pivot to emphasizing a weak-dollar policy from a potential Trump administration
usd index deutsche Bank 23 May 2024 2