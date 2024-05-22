Via a Deutsche Bank Wednesday note:

"given our negative bias on EUR, CHF, JPY and SEK... we like buying DXY, which has a combined weight of 80% on these currencies and positive carry of more than 2%"

if central banks cut as expected it'll leave the USD as the highest yielder, supporting portfolio inflows

DB say the yield benefit for the USD could be even greater than markets are pricing, DB see a likelihood of the Fed holding high for much longer than expected while others cut more deeply and quicker

DB says that the carry benefit:

"matters in a low-volatility environment, with the dollar index already approaching last year's highs in total-return terms."

On key risks, DB outline two of the biggest: