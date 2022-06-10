I'll add more colour to the post if and when there are more details from the call. But presumably, this would mean during the September and October meetings. That considering that the ECB has already communicated their intent to only hike by 25 bps in July.

Update: Deutsche says that "our new ECB hiking baseline is +25 bps in July, +50 bps in September, +50 bps in October, and +25 bps in December" and that "the deposit rate will be 1% by year-end, lifting it to the lower end of the range for estimates for the nominal neutral rate".