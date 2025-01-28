Deutsche Bank make note of the shunt lower for US stocks on Monday, saying markets remain sensitive to 'downside news'.

  • add that selloffs from time to time are normal
  • mention that recently bearish factors are beginning to look more positive

DB point to 4 factors that could hit stocks ahead though:

  1. The delayed impact of previous interest rate hikes hit the economy and financial markets.
  2. Rising inflation and elevated long-term borrowing costs finally weigh on risk assets.
  3. The Trump administration enforces stricter tariffs, leading to higher inflation and slower economic growth.
  4. Economic indicators start to show weaker-than-expected results.
S&P 500 risk factors 28 January 2025 2